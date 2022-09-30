Poor colugo, strays from forest, ends up at coffee shop

Once again we have man and wildlife coming into uncomfortably close proximity on this tiny island that’s home to both.

This time it is a colugo, a large bat-like creature that obviously strayed from its forest habitat and ended up lost and disoriented, clinging to the side of a car.

The car appears to be parked next to a coffee shop, and this poor tree-dweller struggles to stay on the smooth glass and paintwork.

It clambers around awkwardly before falling off and finding a bollard slightly easier to climb.

Predictable screams punctuate an online video of the incident.

It was posted on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page on Tuesday (Sept 27).

The post said “Location and time unknown.” But one of the comments below mentioned Bukit Batok.

It was also not clear what happened to the colugo, whether anyone helped move it back to a wooded area.

Colugos are actually beautiful, shy creatures, and graceful gliders, as this video shows.

National Geographic once even managed to put a tiny camera on one and you can see footage shot from its back.

There have been earlier sightings in Singapore, and Mothership dug up reports of two earlier cases.