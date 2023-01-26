Posting results for Joint Admissions Exercise to be released on Feb 2

Students can get their results through SMS or the Joint Admissions Exercise website.

Recent secondary school graduates will find out which school they have been posted to on Feb 2, when the results of the Joint Admissions Exercise are released.

The results of the posting exercise, under which O-level graduates are sorted into the various post-secondary institutes such as junior colleges, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will be released from 9am, said the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

On Jan 12, about 23,684 students received their O-level results. Of these, 23,625 - or 99.8 per cent - got one or more passes.

Students posted to a junior college or Millennia Institute (MI) must report to their respective institutions on the morning of Friday, Feb 3, the statement added.

Applicants should look at their new schools’ websites for more information such as reporting details and purchase of uniforms, it said.

It said: “Posted applicants who are unable to report to their posted junior college or MI on the first day of school with valid reasons should contact their posted school to confirm they will take up the place. The posted school will then reserve the place for them.”

Those posted to polytechnics or ITE will receive an email or package via mail on the enrolment details by the end of Feb, it said.

Students who want to appeal for a transfer to another junior college should contact the school directly, while those who wish to transfer between polytechnics or ITE should use the online appeal portal.

Those who were not posted to any course are also encouraged to submit an appeal through the same portal, the statement said.

It added that applicants can submit an appeal on the portal between 9am on Feb 2 and 4pm on Feb 7, with the results of these appeals to be released on the same portal on Feb 20.