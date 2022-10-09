 Power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint delays immigration clearance, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint delays immigration clearance

Power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint delays immigration clearance
The power outage started at about 1am and lasted for several hours.PHOTO: சிங்கையின் மங்கை/FACEBOOK
Power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint delays immigration clearance
Traffic at the Causeway seen at 9:26am on Oct 9, 2022.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Oct 09, 2022 10:03 am

Commuters and motorists using the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday morning were directed to the Second Link at Tuas after a power outage delayed immigration clearance.

The outage started around 1am and power was restored several hours later.

"Immigration clearance and power at Woodlands Checkpoint has been restored," the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on Facebook at 6.25am.

It also advised travellers to check the One Motoring website for updates before starting their journeys.

Several commuters took to Facebook to complain that they were stuck at the Woodlands Checkpoint for hours.

Ms Venessa Tan, who was on a bus from Singapore to Johor Bahru, said the Woodlands Checkpoint was dark with only emergency lights. "(ICA) officers had to hand write our passport info," she said on Facebook.

Pisces Supplier had also illegally imported 78kg of undeclared processed vegetables like cut brinjal and cabbage.
Singapore

Food wholesaler Pisces Supplier fined $6,000 for illegal imports

Related Stories

Singaporeans allegedly smuggling fresh chicken from Johor

Motorcyclists to use Tuas to JB from Tuesday 11pm overnight

One to two weeks' wait for Singaporeans who apply for passports now: ICA

Other motorists said the diversion to the Second Link also caused traffic jams there.

Ms Muzafira Majab, who was returning to Singapore, said on Facebook at 3.39am that she was stuck at the Second Link. "We came from (Woodlands) and was stuck for 1 hour 10 mins. Detoured, only to be stuck at Second Link for God knows how many hours."

 

[9 Oct, 6.25am] Immigration clearance and power at Woodlands Checkpoint has been restored. Travellers are advised to check One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

Posted by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Saturday, October 8, 2022
More On This Topic
'Surreal experience': What it was like driving across the Causeway after 2 years
Crowds throng Johor Bahru amid S'pore and Malaysian schools' week-long break

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ICAWOODLANDS CHECKPOINT