Power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint delays immigration clearance

Traffic at the Causeway seen at 9:26am on Oct 9, 2022.

The power outage started at about 1am and lasted for several hours.

Commuters and motorists using the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday morning were directed to the Second Link at Tuas after a power outage delayed immigration clearance.

The outage started around 1am and power was restored several hours later.

"Immigration clearance and power at Woodlands Checkpoint has been restored," the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on Facebook at 6.25am.

It also advised travellers to check the One Motoring website for updates before starting their journeys.

Several commuters took to Facebook to complain that they were stuck at the Woodlands Checkpoint for hours.

Ms Venessa Tan, who was on a bus from Singapore to Johor Bahru, said the Woodlands Checkpoint was dark with only emergency lights. "(ICA) officers had to hand write our passport info," she said on Facebook.

Other motorists said the diversion to the Second Link also caused traffic jams there.

Ms Muzafira Majab, who was returning to Singapore, said on Facebook at 3.39am that she was stuck at the Second Link. "We came from (Woodlands) and was stuck for 1 hour 10 mins. Detoured, only to be stuck at Second Link for God knows how many hours."