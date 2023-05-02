Pregnant woman survives surgery after accident, now fearful of motorcycles

A man and his pregnant wife were riding their motorcycle to work when they got into a traffic accident in Woodlands last Tuesday (Apr 25).

The woman, who was 31 weeks pregnant, had to undergo a four-hour operation. Fortunately, both mother and child were saved.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving two motorcycles and a lorry along Seletar Expressway after Woodlands Avenue 12 at 9.12am.

A 32-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to hospital.

Ali, who is 26 years old and self-employed, told Shin Min Daily News that he had been sending his wife, 25-year-old Nana, to work on his motorcycle that day.

He had checked his rear mirror and blind spots while changing lanes, but suddenly heard a honk and then collided with another motorcycle.

Ali said: "I don't know how the accident happened. We fell to the ground with the bike."

According to Ali, he sustained some bruises. The other motorcyclist appeared to have injured his wrist, but was able to stand up and walk.

However, Nana fractured her right hand. She also suffered severe cuts on her legs and feet.

Ali recounted: "An ambulance was called but since my wife was 31 weeks pregnant, I was very worried. I realised that my motorcycle could still be ridden, so I drove my wife to the clinic where she works."

Staff at the clinic treated Nana's wounds before she was taken to hospital in an ambulance. Due to a deep wound on her thigh, surgery was required.

Doctors reportedly said that as the surgery site was close to the abdomen, the foetus might be affected and be born prematurely.

"Fortunately, it went smoothly and my wife pulled through the four-hour operation," Ali said.

Nana was discharged from hospital on Saturday (Apr 29) and is on 30 days of medical leave. She is currently on crutches.

"I have been taking care of my wife for the past few days, but she is still scared. She has developed a fear of motorcycles and does not dare to ride one anymore," Ali said.

Ali also said the other motorcyclist involved has been in touch and will be claiming repair costs for his bike from the insurance company.

Police investigations are ongoing.