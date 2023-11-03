Premature baby requires machine to breathe, parents start fundraiser to pay for bills

A newborn’s parents have started a fundraiser for donations after their baby was born premature, weighing just 670g.

Ng Yong Chen, who was born after just 23 weeks in the womb, has underdeveloped vital organs, and requires a machine to breathe.

According to Shin Min Daily News, his medical needs and hospital bills are projected to cost a little over $350,000.

The baby’s mother, Lee Min Chien, a Singapore PR, is a 36-year-old hairstylist who hails from Malaysia. She has been working here for the past 10 years.

Her husband, Ng Wan Man, 34, works in Malaysia in the farming industry.

According to her Give.Asia fundraiser page, she had planned to return to Malaysia for delivery after 28 weeks of pregnancy.

Things took an unexpected turn, however, on Oct 7, when she began experiencing labour pains and bleeding. With her husband still in Malaysia, she contacted a friend who rushed her to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where she gave birth naturally to a premature baby.

Ms Lee explained that many of his organs, including his brain and lungs, remain underdeveloped.

The hospital admitted him to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after birth, where he currently remains inside an incubator.

According to a recent update, Yong Chen’s weight has increased to 785g and his milk intake has nearly quintupled. However, he still requires a machine to breathe.

The intensive treatment has since racked up medical expenses estimated at $550,000. Using Ms Lee’s limited subsidies and MediSave, the approximate bill was lowered to around $350,000.

The couple have taken to crowdfunding and are appealing for donations to ease their financial burden and pay for Yong Chen’s treatment.

Yong Chen's parents. Ms Lee Min Chien currently remains in postpartum confinement.

Premature twins

Another pair of parents have also looked towards fundraising to help with their medical bills after giving birth to premature twins in August 2023.

According to MS News, Ms Zhuang (transliterated from Chinese) also a Singapore PR from Malaysia, gave birth to her babies via emergency caesarean section (C-section)

Both babies were found to have heart defects. Their son, Wen Le, weighed only 1,640 grams while their daughter Ley En emerged half as tiny at 790g.

Ms Zhuang revealed that the medical fees have reached $150,000 so far, and she has had to turn to Give.Asia for donations.