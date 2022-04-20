Beach Road slashing: Next door restaurant raises over $12,000 for victim

Staff from a restaurant in Beach Road have rallied to raise funds for the 41-year-old woman who was badly injured during a slashing incident in the area last Thursday (April 14).

The money raised will go towards the victim’s medical expenses.

According to 8world news, the effort was kick-started by Mr Zhuang Qian Hua, owner of Chef China Hua Chu, a Sichuan food restaurant at 101 Beach Road.

Mr Zhuang said he knew the victim, Miss Han Hong Li, and saw her on an almost daily basis in the three months since Chef China Hua Chu opened its doors.

His restaurant is metres away from Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat, where Ms Han worked.

"If one side is in trouble, all sides should support. We should help each other since we are all neighbours," said Mr Zhuang, who led the campaign by donating $10,000 from his own pocket.

The total raised is currently north of $12,000, with Mr Zhuang's employees contributing as well.

On April 14, Ms Han was brutally attacked by her husband Cheng Guoyuan, 46, with a chopper at 75 Beach Road at about 5.30pm.

Police officers managed to subdue the attacker with a taser, but not before nine men who witnessed the assault flung objects at Cheng to try and fend him off.

Cheng has since been charged with attempted murder.

Ms Han is in stable condition, but will be required to go for surgery.

Mr Zhuang said he also hopes to reward the men who intervened during the incident, by giving them $500 each for their bravery.

The nine men were presented with the Public Spiritedness Award at the Central Police Division on Monday.