Private bus drives into gantry at Changi Airport

A private bus drove into a gantry at Changi Airport on Jan 21 in what the police described as a hit-and-run accident.

A dashcam video posted online by SG Road Vigilante shows the top of the vehicle hitting the structure and forcing it down. Cars stopped behind the bus before reversing out.

One netizen commented: "Doesn't look like he understands what that height barrier is for. Still insists on going forward."

Another was slightly more sympathetic and said: "Some drivers are new to the airpor. You have to make one big turn if you go a wrong way. But in this case, he went the wrong way and there's no way for him to make a U-turn or reverse.

"The only way is to just stop on the side and wait for the authorities to assist him. Don't need to worry about calling them because there are cameras everywhere in a protected area.

"This happens not only to bus drivers, some cars also tend to go the wrong way if they are unamiliar with the airport and rely on GPS."

The signage on the gantry indicates that the two-lane road leads to the Terminal 1 carpark and arrival pick-up point.

Based on the lane the bus was on, it appeared to be heading for the pick-up point.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted at about 5.45pm to a hit-and-run accident involving a bus along Airport Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.