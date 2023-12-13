Probation for woman who falsely reported rape

As part of her sentence, Siti Junaidah Azahar, 22, has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day, and perform 60 hours of community service.

A woman, who had consensual sex with two of her colleagues lied to police that she had been raped, was sentenced to 18 months’ probation on Dec 13.

As part of her sentence, Siti Junaidah Azahar, 22, has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day, and perform 60 hours of community service.

Her mother was also bonded for $5,000 to ensure her good behaviour.

In September 2023, Siti pleaded guilty to one count of giving false information to a public servant. A second similar charge was considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng told the court in earlier proceedings that Siti and three men implicated in the case, named M, A and H, worked together at grocery delivery service RedMart in August 2021.

At around 3.30am on Sept 6, 2021, Siti lodged a police report and claimed that her colleagues had raped her.

She stated that the incident took place in hotel in the Lavender Street area, in a room where there was only one single bed. She also gave a statement to the police at the Serious Sexual Crime Branch.

She had said she drank alcohol with the three colleagues and another friend, Z, in the hotel room on Sept 4, 2021, at around 11pm.

DPP Heng had said Siti felt tipsy after drinking around four cups of whisky and dozed off on the bed.

Siti then told the police that when she woke up, she realised that A, 20, was raping her despite her resistance.

She also claimed that when she woke up again, H, 21, tried to pull down her shorts but failed to do so as she pushed him away.

Siti eventually left the hotel room at around 1am, when her aunt booked a Grab ride for her.

The authorities began investigating the case soon after.

DPP Heng had told the court: “The hotel room was processed, and the leftover alcohol, mixer drinks and linen were seized for investigations. Furthermore, A was arrested and interviewed, while H was interviewed.”

The police interviewed Siti again on Sept 8, 2021. This time, she finally admitted that she had consensual sex with A and H, and that she had lied to the authorities.

Siti had said that she lied as she wanted to leave the hotel room but did not have money with her.

As she was unable to get home, she sent a text message to her cousin and lied that “three boys did something” to her.

She had said this so that her aunt would agree to book her a Grab ride home.