PUB issues islandwide flood risk alerts due to heavy rain

A woman riding an e-scooter with a child while holding an umbrella under the heavy rain next to Block 846 Tampines Street 82 at 8.46am on Oct 14.

National water agency PUB issued flood alerts across the island due to heavy rain on the morning of Oct 14.

At about 7.55am, the National Environment Agency said heavy rain was expected over northern, western and central areas of Singapore from 8.05am to 8.45am. It later added that the rain is also expected over southern, eastern and central areas from 8.40am to 10.15am.

Between about 8am and 9.15am, PUB issued a total of 19 flash flood warnings in places such as Sunset Way, Bedok, Joo Chiat Avenue and Ulu Pandan Road. The public is asked to avoid these areas for at least an hour.

High water levels were spotted along the Ulu Pandan Park connector at about 9.10am.