Rat caught on video jumping from FairPrice shelf in Pasir Ris

A FairPrice Group spokesperson said it has taken more pest control measures after this incident.PHOTO: SCREENSHOT FROM @AYUUUNIAZ/TIKTOK
Yong Li Xuan and Sarah Koh
Oct 08, 2023 07:05 pm

A rat was spotted at the bread aisle in a FairPrice outlet at Pasir Ris West Plaza on Thursday night.

Ms Ayuni, who posted a video of the incident on TikTok, said she was shopping for groceries at about 11pm when she saw the rat.

In the 18-second video, a brown rat can be seen scurrying out from a dark corner of the bottom shelf in the bread aisle and away from the 27-year-old.

Ms Ayuni then told FairPrice employees about the rat, she said.

In response to queries by The Straits Times, a FairPrice Group spokesperson said the supermarket chain is aware of the incident and has taken steps to address it, such as taking more pest control measures.

The spokesperson added: “Immediately after we were made aware of the incident, the products in question and those in the vicinity were disposed of. The area was also cleaned and disinfected as per cleaning protocols.”

Ms Ayuni said she was shocked by the size of the rat but the incident did not “significantly affect” her trust in the supermarket, as she has been shopping there at least three times a week for some 15 years.

“I found it concerning to see a rat in the supermarket but I understand that there had been renovations in the area,” she said, adding that “the store has always been clean with helpful and friendly staff”.

