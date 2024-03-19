Woman horrified to find cockroach in Mr Bean drink

Photos in the post show an insect on the plastic wrap on the cup, with the drink seemingly almost half consumed.

A woman was consuming her Mr Bean drink “happily” until she felt a crunch. It turned out to be a cockroach.

A Facebook user who goes by Pamster Tan recounted the incident on Facebook group Complaint Singapore on March 18. She said her colleague had ordered a drink from Mr Bean at Queenstown MRT.

She wrote: “I sucked in something that’s not a pearl and with a crunch, I spit the item out.

“To my horror, (it was) a huge cockroach!”

Photos in the post show an insect on the plastic wrap on the cup, with the drink seemingly almost half consumed.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mr Bean’s assistant brand director Venus Ang said the company has contacted the customer to ensure that she is fine. Mr Bean will discuss with the customer how it can help with her recovery process.

Mr Bean has done manual checks at the store to ensure there is no cockroach infestation, she added. It has also activated pest control to check on the premises and no cockroach is found.

Mr Bean has more than 70 outlets in Singapore, according to its website.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it takes a serious view on food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices.

Food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices, and ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, said SFA.

The agency added that it is looking into the incident.

It said: “SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained.”