Rats 'electrocuted' at food centre in Telok Blangah

The rats have struck again - this time, at the Telok Blangah Crescent Market.

But their activity was short-lived when they got too close to some electrical wires and ended up being burnt to death.

Customers at the food centre reported seeing smoke from above the stall when the incident happened at around 10.30 am on Sunday (Feb 19).

A woman, who wanted to be known only as Madam Su, told Shin Min Daily News that she saw several police officers and firefighters at the scene.

She said: "I was seated at the next table but was asked to leave temporarily. The mice were on the beam and believed to be too close to the wires.

"The smell of burnt wires was very strong. The woman hawker quickly closed the stall."

The authorities later turned off the power to allow for cleaning and repair works to be completed.

Rodents have been surfacing recently, it seems.

A diner at an eatery at People's Park Centre last week (Feb 9) paused his meal to quickly grab his phone and snap a photo of a rat darting about on the floor.

In another report, a woman said her family have caught five rats in three weeks since Chinese New Year.

"This is a situation built up over the last three years and a matter of health and safety for not only my own family but for the residents of Block 561 Hougang Street 51," she posted on Facbook on Feb 12.