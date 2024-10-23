Serangoon coffee shop patron finds a rat in his pants

The rat fell out of a man's pants as he was dining in a Serangoon coffee shop.

It’s giving Ratatouille vibes, but not in a good way.

An unwanted guest crashed a diner’s afternoon tea break at a Serangoon coffee shop – a rat that unexpectedly fell out of his pants.

The incident happened around 2pm on Oct 19 at a coffee shop located at Block 3 Lorong Lew Lian.

Mr Liang told Shin Min Daily News that he was enjoying a quiet meal alone when he suddenly felt something crawling up his trousers.

Alarmed, he jumped up and frantically shook his legs, tugging at his trousers in a panic.

To his utter disbelief, a rat tumbled out. Thinking quickly, Mr Liang stepped on the rat's tail to prevent it from escaping.

Shaken by the encounter, Mr Liang shared that he was "horrified and panicking".

He immediately demanded an explanation from the coffee shop staff. A senior female employee quickly disposed of the rat.

Due to work commitments, Mr Liang had to rush off before receiving a detailed explanation from the coffee shop owner.

He has since reported the incident to the relevant authorities.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the coffee shop owner defended his establishment, stating that the rat most likely entered from the nearby HDB blocks or through holes outside the shop.

He emphasised that the coffee shop conducts regular disinfection and pest control.

“Therefore, it’s unlikely that the rat came from within the establishment itself,” he explained.