Diners scream after rat falls onto food at Tangs Market in Orchard Road, SFA investigating

The rat fell from the ceiling onto a tray of food.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is investigating an incident where a rat fell onto a tray of food at Tangs Market, a food court located at the basement of Tang Plaza in Orchard Road.

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to a video circulating online of the incident.

One Stomper told Stomp she was there when it happened on Nov 25 and said that everyone around the table was shocked when the rat fell from the ceiling.

In the video, people are seen making a wide berth away from the rat. Screams are heard when the rodent starts twitching and squirming.

In response to a Stomp query, an SFA spokesperson said: “SFA is investigating the matter.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility.

“While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

“SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators.”

SFA also advised members of the public to report any potentially errant food operator via their online feedback form (www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback). Feedback providers may be contacted as part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence.

Stomp has contacted the Fei Siong Group for more information.