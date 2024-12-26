 SFA recalls Bestore bread for undeclared milk allergen, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

SFA recalls Bestore bread for undeclared milk allergen

Bestore's Mini Bread, also known as "hand-torn bread", was found to have milk in it.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY/FACEBOOK
Lok Jian Wen for The Straits Times
Dec 26, 2024 10:29 am

A batch of Bestore’s Mini Bread is being recalled by its importer for not declaring that the item contains milk, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Dec 24.

Green Olive Group, which imports the bread from China, has been directed by SFA to recall the 330g variant of the pre-packed product with the production date Oct 2, 2024. The product is also labelled as “hand-torn bread” in Mandarin.

Milk is an allergen that could cause allergic reactions in people who are sensitive to it. Its presence in food products must be declared on packaging labels, under Singapore’s food regulations, to protect consumers with food allergies.

The Mini Bread product did not note on its packaging that it contains milk.

Milk typically does not pose a food safety issue to consumers, apart from those who have lactose intolerance or a milk allergy, said SFA.

Those who are intolerant of or allergic to milk and have consumed the affected product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health, said SFA.

Singapore

SFA recalls Select MadeGood Granola Bars for possible presence of metal

The Bestore bread product has been sold on e-commerce platforms in Singapore.

Shanghai-listed Bestore is a snack retailer with products sold in more than 15 countries globally, according to its website.

 

[Food Recall] SFA has detected milk in Bestore RTE Mini Bread Prepacked (330g) from China, which was not declared on...

Posted by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday, December 24, 2024

