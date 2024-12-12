Redditor falls victim to cash-on-delivery parcel scam

Be wary of scams, they are evolving.

A new cash-on-delivery parcel scam has surfaced, leaving one resident confused and out of pocket.

On Dec 12, a Reddit user shared his experience with a strange delivery that turned out to be a scam.

The victim's mother received a message from Ninja Van regarding a scheduled delivery.

Initially skeptical, she deleted the message and blocked the number, suspecting it was a scam.

However, the victim was home alone when the delivery arrived and decided to accept the parcel.

The package looked legitimate, with his mother's name, address, and phone number correctly listed. The courier informed the victim that payment was required upon delivery.

Since the amount seemed small, the victim paid through PayNow and kept the package.

Later, the victim's mother confirmed she hadn't ordered anything, prompting the victim to inspect the package more closely.

Upon closer inspection, they found the parcel had multiple labels and the word "Scammer" written on it. Inside were three plain T-shirts. The victim has since contacted Ninja Van for assistance.

Meanwhile, Reddit users shared similar experiences, including one involving scammers impersonating delivery personnel and leaving fake failed delivery notices with QR codes that link to phishing websites.

Others advised the victim to report the incident to the police, suggesting the scam might be traceable through the PayNow transaction.