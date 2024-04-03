Regular service at several Circle Line stations to resume

Track work to integrate Stage 6 of the Circle Line (CCL) with the existing rail network has been completed more than a month ahead of schedule.

Regular service will resume between Kent Ridge and HarbourFront stations from April 6.

Since Jan 20, one platform each at the Telok Blangah and HarbourFront CCL stations has been closed to facilitate the track work and a shuttle train has been operating on the other platform between HarbourFront and Labrador Park stations.

Separately, instead of turning around at HarbourFront, CCL trains have been doing so alternately at Kent Ridge and Labrador Park to maintain peak-hour intervals at the busy stretch from Kent Ridge to Paya Lebar.

The measures were scheduled to be in place until May 24.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on April 3 that it was possible to bring forward the resumption of service at the affected stations and reduce inconvenience to commuters because the track work was completed early.

This comes from additional resources deployed by the contractors to support the work to run round the clock, and refining work processes based on the site conditions, made in partnership with the contractors and SMRT, who operates the MRT line, according to LTA.

This final stage of the CCL will add three stops between HarbourFront and Marina Bay, closing the loop for the MRT line.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat thanked the engineers and workers for the effort and commuters for their patience during the work in his Facebook post on Wednesday, adding: “With this, the completion of the Circle Line is well under way, and we can look forward to the opening of the last three stations – Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward – by 2026”.