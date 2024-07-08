Resident sees red over neighbour's green wall

The entrance to the flat almost hidden by the hanging plants.

Gardening became a popular pastime when movements were restricted during the pandemic, as everyone looked for activities to keep themselves busy.

However, a resident's hobby, which apparently started about three years ago, has raised the ire of her neighbours at Block 19 of Marine Terrace.

Netizen Gulam Rasul on July 3 shared in Facebook group Complaint Singapore a video and photos of the resident's "green wall" and expressed concern over fire hazard and mosquito breeding.

The 44-year-old told Shin Min Daily News that he has been living in the same block for 17 years and the neighbour with plants moved in about 10 years ago.

"Some of the potted plants look dry and flammable, and she also piles a lot of plastic bottles and cups, which have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes," claimed Mr Gulam.

"I have children and I am worried that the plant wall will attract mosquitoes and cause dengue fever."

He added that the wall of plants has made the common corridor narrow, which poses a safety concern for the people walking past the unit.

The two neighbours apparently have not been on speaking terms since Mr Gulam asked her to move her plants when he needed his water pipe repaired.

He shared: "Although she did move the potted plant away at the time, she moved it back to its original location not long after. When I talked to her about it, she was unhappy, so we didn't communicate anymore after that."

"I have reported this to the authorities before, and they have come to warn the neighbour but she still does as she pleases," he explained, adding that he does not mind his neighbours keeping plants as long as they keep the common areas neat and tidy.