Marine Parade cluster gets free shuttle bus service

The free service will ply the roads from 10am to 4pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

Starting July 8, residents in Marine Parade cluster – Marine Parade, MacPherson and Mountbatten – will have free shuttle bus service during off-peak hours to take them to essential amenities in the area.

The free bus service, which was launched on June 30, will be available from 10am to 4pm on weekdays (excluding public holidays) during the one-year pilot.

Each of the seven wards in the constituencies will be served by one shuttle bus, which can seat 22 passengers and will arrive at intervals of about one hour – the time it takes for the buses to complete their route.

The bus service is designed to enhance accessibility and connectivity for residents, especially the elderly, giving them direct access to essential amenities such as polyclinics, markets, hawker centres, MRT stations and heartland businesses.

"The Marine Parade cluster, like the rest of Singapore, has an ageing population," said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who is also MP for the Joo Chiat ward of Marine Parade GRC. .

"While the overall connectivity to the island is efficient, some residents found it harder to close the distance to the key amenities. Hence,

we planned the routes with convenience for these residents in mind."

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng added: "We have designed the seven routes to allow residents to easily transfer between shuttle

buses for routes with overlapping stops, enabling them to access different divisions within the cluster."

Residents can register for the shuttle bus service through the bus app (download at go.gov.sg/mpcplaystore or go.gov.sg/mpcappstore) or by visiting any of the community clubs in the Marine Parade cluster.