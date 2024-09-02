Residents riled by corridor clutter but man says TC approved

Despite repeated visits from town council personnel, Mr Ang has remained defiant, continuing to use the common area as his own.

A Sengkang resident has become the target of his neighbours' ire for allegedly treating the common corridor outside his flat as his personal living room.

The situation has escalated to the point where seven residents have formally lodged complaints with the town council.

This isn't the first time the resident, known only as Mr Ang, has been the subject of complaints.

Back in May 2022, Shin Min Daily News reported on Mr Ang's habit of cluttering the corridor on the 14th storey of 178C Rivervale Crescent with personal belongings such as tables, chairs and potted plants.

He was also accused of hanging numerous bird cages on the exterior wall, with the sound of birds chirping disrupting residents' sleep every morning.

Unfortunately for his neighbours, the situation has worsened since then.

A female resident on the same storey, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Mr Ang's actions have become increasingly egregious over the past two years, pushing the residents to their limit.

Exasperated, all four households on the 14th storey, along with three other households from the floor above, have joined forces to petition the town council for intervention.

When Shin Min Daily News visited the HDB block on Aug 28, the common corridor outside the lift lobby was filled with a variety of items including birdcages, tables, chairs, potted plants and bicycles.

The clutter extended to the corridor on the opposite side, taking up a significant portion of the shared space.

Despite repeated visits from town council personnel, Mr Ang apparently has remained defiant, continuing to use the common area as his own, the female resident claimed.

"The entire exterior wall is covered with birdcages, which poses a serious safety hazard as they could fall at any moment," she said.

She also highlighted that the birdcages were placed very close to her kitchen, resulting in an unpleasant odour and constant noise from the birds.

Stray feathers often found their way into her kitchen, requiring her to clean up frequently.

Another resident, Mr William, shared his frustration, stating that his repeated attempts to reason with Mr Ang were met with deaf ears.

"I have tried to communicate with him amicably, but it always ends in vain," he lamented.

When approached for his side of the story, Mr Ang, a 61-year-old retiree, maintained that his actions were justified and accused his neighbours of ganging up on him.

He said that the tables and chairs placed in the corridor were not only for his personal use but also for residents to rest while waiting for the lift.

As for the potted plants, he insisted that he maintained a 1.2m clearance, adhering to regulations.

"When they moved in, they saw that I kept birds here. If they couldn't stand it, they shouldn't have moved here. Since they have come, they should be tolerant," Mr Ang argued.

He also stressed that all his belongings, including the birdcages suspended from the ceiling, have been approved by the town council, urging his neighbours to stop making things difficult for him.