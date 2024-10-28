Pigeon lady's feeding frenzy ruffles feathers in Yishun

When confronted, Madam Huang admitted to feeding the birds but insisted that her actions were not harming anyone.

Residents of Block 466A Yishun Avenue 6 are at their wits' end with a woman who has been scattering food scraps to feed pigeons, resulting in a spike in rodent activity and foul smells engulfing the area.

The woman, known only as Madam Huang, 52, has been gathering discarded food from dustbins and leaving it scattered across various lawns in the vicinity, turning the once-pristine green spaces into unsightly messes.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Alex, a 49-year-old resident, lamented the deterioration of the neighbourhood's environment over the past year.

"It used to be such a beautiful place," he said. "But it's gotten progressively worse because of her actions."

Mr Alex, who is currently unemployed, explained that Madam Huang's feeding initially started at a single lawn but gradually spread throughout the entire block.

He said the stench from the rotting food scraps is unbearable, especially in the evenings when he also noticed a significant increase in rat activity.

When confronted, Madam Huang admitted to feeding the birds but insisted that her actions were not harming anyone.

“I place the food on the lawn, not just anywhere,” she claimed. “The pigeons eat everything cleanly, so how can there be any impact?”

Madam Huang, who described herself as a "karung guni" (rag-and-bone collector), also admitted to sometimes consuming discarded food herself.

However, Mr Alex refuted her claims by presenting before-and-after pictures of a particular lawn, clearly showcasing its transformation from lush green to a dirt-covered patch.

Other residents of Block 466A corroborated Mr Alex's account, expressing their frustration over the situation.

Madam Tan, a 57-year-old housewife, confirmed that Madam Huang's feeding activities have been ongoing for almost a year, leaving residents feeling helpless.

The situation has escalated to the point where some residents have resorted to desperate measures to deter the pigeons.

Mr Alex revealed that he has been woken up several times by the sound of objects hitting the ground followed by the panicked fluttering of birds. Upon investigation, he discovered that someone had been throwing water bombs from the upper floors.

“This cannot be ignored," he stressed. "It's been happening almost every day recently. I believe someone is doing this to chase away the pigeons.”