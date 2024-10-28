Forced out by fumes: Smelly dog pushes resident to the brink

She estimates spending nearly $100 a month on odour-eliminating products, totalling over $1,000 to date. She even purchased lemongrass water for $75 to spray in the air.

A Sengkang resident is at her wit's end due to the overpowering odour emanating from her neighbour's pet dog, a situation so unbearable that she's considering moving out.

The woman, identified as Madam Wong, 67, claims the pungent smell has plagued her since January when her neighbour brought the dog home.

Living in a corner unit at Block 124 Sengkang North Road, Madam Wong relies heavily on cross-ventilation, particularly after undergoing two heart surgeries earlier this year.

“I live in a corner unit with my daughter, and we need ventilation, but I can smell the dog as soon as I open the door,” she told Shin Min Daily News. She described the dog as a middle-aged, medium-sized breed.

According to Madam Wong, the neighbour often leaves the windows open, allowing the foul odour to permeate the corridor and seep into her home.

“I had heart surgery in February and April this year. I’m most afraid of feeling suffocated, it makes me anxious, so I can’t keep the door closed all the time,” she explained.

Desperate for relief, Madam Wong has resorted to buying multiple air fresheners, using fabric softener to mop the floor outside her unit, and even burning incense and lemongrass to mask the smell.

She estimates spending nearly $100 a month on odour-eliminating products, totalling over $1,000 to date. She even purchased lemongrass water for $75 to spray in the air.

Attempts to reason with the dog owner have proven futile, with the neighbour allegedly telling Madam Wong to stop complaining.

"I love animals too. If necessary, I can pay for her dog to see a vet or change its bedding, but I’m worried she won’t accept," Madam Wong shared. The situation has become so dire that she is now contemplating moving out to live alone.

When contacted by Shin Min Daily News, the dog owner, 62-year-old retiree Madam Tan, stated that relevant authorities have investigated the matter and found no issues.

"If many people complained, I would believe it and try my best to improve. But so far, only that neighbour has complained, and the authorities said there’s no problem," she said.

A tenant residing with Madam Tan added that while some pet odour is normal, it shouldn't be unbearable. They clarified that the dog is typically boarded elsewhere when Madam Tan is at work.

Aljunied-Hougang Town Council confirmed receiving feedback similar to that given to NParks and is aware that the authorities are currently in contact with the involved parties to follow up on the matter.

Other neighbours confirmed the presence of a strong odour from the dog, particularly when the wind blows. A retired resident in her 60s living on the third floor, Madam Chen, said she has noticed the smell lingering in the lift and even reaching her own unit.

Professional pet groomer, 22-year-old Ms Hu Xue Er from Fluffy Paradise, explained that body odour in older dogs is often caused by a combination of ageing skin and underlying skin conditions.

“The two combined will cause a foul odour on the dog, and frequent bathing won’t help,” she explained.

She recommends seeking veterinary attention to address any potential skin issues and exploring soothing baths and massages offered by professional groomers to alleviate the odour.