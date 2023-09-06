Man obstructs corridor with clutter, harasses neighbour with vulgarities

They are literally cornered by the neighbour from hell.

Stomper Jen and her family live in a corner unit at Block 221A Sumang Lane in Punggol.

Her home is surrounded by clutter left in the common area by their next-door neighbour.

"Many pots of plants, dangerous sharp objects, bicycles, and falling shelves have been placed in front our unit, blocking the pathway," she said.

"We tried talking to our neighbour regarding the concerns, (and it) ended up with him telling us to make a complaint to the authorities.

"Almost every day, he drinks, shouts and slams his door, cursing us."

PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper shared a video of the man outside her gate on Aug 18. "Call the police lah. My area – I put my plants," he said, followed by a few vulgarities.

Jen said: "He has been harassing us since we moved here in April last year.

"He tried to get close to us and told us weird stuff about him and his wife, touching me and my husband while he was talking to us. This was followed by forcing our two-year-old son to address him as 'grandpa'.

"He came knocking at our door and requested to come in many times (but) we tried to avoid him as much as possible.

"In December, we stopped our son from running over to him when he shouted his name one day. He then told my son right in front of us that he would call the police to 'catch his mother' for doing so.

"In February, he took some items outside our door. We approached him in a nice way to retrieve our items, but he said that everything in the common area belonged to everyone... He started shouting and (challenging) us to a fight till we had to call the police."

Jen also shared a letter from the police regarding the incident, which said: "After careful consideration of the available facts and circumstances of the case, and in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, the police have decided not to take further action against the accused for the offence of dishonest misappropriation of property.

"All investigations and enquiries into the matter would cease and the case will be closed."

PHOTO: STOMP

Jen said she also reported the situation to her town council, but to no avail.

On Aug 28 at 10.43am, the neighbour was caught on camera urinating outside Jen's home.

"He came out of his unit and urinated in the common corridor. Our CCTV captured the whole thing," Jen said.