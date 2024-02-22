 Rider dies in SLE accident involving trailer and car, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Rider dies in SLE accident involving trailer and car

In a video posted on Facebook, a blue tent is seen set up next to the rear of a trailer.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM SINGAPORE ROAD ACCIDENTS/FACEBOOK, SINGAPORE INCIDENTS/FACEBOOK
Kolette Lim
Feb 22, 2024 10:01 am

A 28-year-old male motorcyclist died on Feb 21 in an accident involving a trailer and a car.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Seletar Expressway towards the Central Expressway before Woodlands Avenue 12 exit at about 6.20pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, they added.

In a video posted on Facebook, a blue tent is seen set up next to the rear of a trailer.

The accident blocked two rightmost lanes on the expressway, causing traffic to pile up.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Singapore

Rider, 22, dies in hit-and-run on BKE

Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people in 2023, a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths in 2022.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for half of all road fatalities, while elderly pedestrians made up nearly 20 per cent.

