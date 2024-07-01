Motorcyclist dies after being trapped under a bus on BKE

The motorcyclist was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he subsequently died.

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died after he was trapped under a bus on June 30.

The police said they were alerted to the accident on Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands Checkpoint at 2.10pm.

The motorcyclist was moved out from under the bus using hydraulic rescue equipment and was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The police added that he was taken conscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Videos posted on social media show SCDF officers and members of the public trying to help the victim, who was trapped under the right side of the bus.

The Straits Times understands that the bus involved is not a local vehicle.