Rider nabbed for dangerous driving, suspected drug offences

The motorcycle was believed to have “self-skidded” at the junction of Petir Road and Gangsa Road.

A 20-year-old man was arrested after he failed to stop his motorcycle for a routine check when told by a Traffic Police officer, and sped off.

The incident happened on the afternoon of July 4. A Traffic Police officer had signalled for the motorcyclist to stop along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Bukit Panjang Road exit to conduct a routine check, the police told The Straits Times.

The motorcyclist, however, refused to comply with the officer’s instructions, and sped off.

The police said the motorcycle was believed to have then “self-skidded” at the junction of Petir Road and Gangsa Road.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the motorcyclist tried fleeing on foot, and several onlookers helped to chase him.

A 20-year-old student, who wanted to be known only as Fandi, said he was on his way home when he saw the motorcyclist running for about 50m before he was caught by Traffic Police officers.

“I saw several members of the public trying to help intercept him. The motorcyclist struggled after being caught up by the Traffic Police officers and was finally subdued in about two minutes,” he said.

The police added that he was arrested for dangerous driving, other traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences.

He was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, the police added.