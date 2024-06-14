71 suspected drug offenders, including Sec 3 girl, arrested

Drugs recovered from a flat at Bedok North Avenue 4 on June 13.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 71 suspected drug offenders between June 10 to 14.

About 555g of Ice, 406g of heroin, 300 Erimin-5 tablets, 1g of cannabis and two bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-

hydroxybutyrate) were seized. The seized drugs have an estimated street value of about $115,000.

The youngest arrested in the island-wide operation was a 15-year-old Secondary 3 girl who was suspected of drug consumption.

The operation spanned Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok and Toa Payoh.

CNB officerson June 12 raided a flat at Bukit Batok Street 32 and arrested three Singaporeans – a 41-year-old man, his 33-year-old wife and his 44-year-old sister.

Drugs were found in their bedrooms and also the rubbish chute at the foot of the block.

Officers on June 13 raided a flat at Bedok North Avenue 4 and arrested a 44-year-old Singaporean woman who was found with heroin and Ice.