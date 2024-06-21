$131k of drugs seized in drug busts in Telok Blangah, Geylang

Heroin and Ice seized in a Central Narcotics Bureau raid at a home near Cassia Crescent in Geylang, on June 19.

Two drug busts on June 19 led to the arrests of three men and the seizure of drugs worth about $131,000.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on June 20 that it seized a total of 1.14kg of heroin and 89g of Ice, or methamphetamine.

A 67-year-old Singaporean was arrested near Telok Blangah Drive for suspected drug activities in the first bust, in the afternoon. A subsequent search of his home turned up about 536g of heroin and 65g of Ice.

That evening, CNB officers raided a home near Cassia Crescent in Geylang and arrested two suspected drug traffickers: a 29-year-old Malaysian and a 42-year-old Singaporean.

The younger man was found to have 478g of heroin and two bottles of methadone, a prescription medication used to treat addiction to heroin or other opioids that is also an addictive painkiller, in his waist pouch.

Another 126g of heroin and 24g of methamphetamine were found on the kitchen floor.

Investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin could face the death penalty.