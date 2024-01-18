S. Iswaran faces 27 charges including corruption

Mr Iswaran's monthly pay was reduced to $8,500 until further notice, and he continues to draw his MP allowance.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran arriving at the State Courts on Jan 18, 2023.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran was handed 27 charges in court on Jan 18.

A court officer told the court the charges were read to him before the hearing.

Iswaran, who was arrested in July 2023 by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), arrived at the State Courts at about 8am on Jan 18.

He arrived with his legal team, which includes Senior Counsel Davinder Singh from Davinder Singh Chambers, and did not comment when The Straits Times approached him.

The prosecution team is led by Chief Prosecutor Tan Kiat Pheng, who is assisted by two Deputy Public Prosecutors, Jiang Ke Yue and Kelvin Chong.

Iswaran told the court he intends to claim trial.

The court heard that the charges are two counts of corruption, 24 counts for obtaining items from someone he had business dealings with as a public servant and one for obstructing the course of justice.

Court documents show that most of the offences he faces involve property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, who brought Formula One to Singapore in 2008.

In September 2022, Iswaran had allegedly corruptly obtained from Mr Ong gratification with a total value of about $145,434 as inducement for advancing his business interests in matters relating to a contract between Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

He also allegedly obtained from Mr Ong gratification valued at $20,848.03 in December 2022 for advancing his business interests in matters relating to a contract between Singapore GP and the STB and a proposal for a contract with the STB.

He had also allegedly obtained, as a public servant, valuable things with a total value of about $218,058.95 from Mr Ong between Nov 2015 and Dec 2021.

Iswaran had also allegedly obstructed the course of justice on or about May 25, 2023.

Iswaran, 61, was arrested by CPIB on July 11, 2023, following its investigation into a separate matter. He was then released on bail.

He was instructed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to take a leave of absence until investigations were completed.

His monthly pay was reduced to $8,500 until further notice, and he continues to draw his MP allowance.

On Jan 9, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing provided an update in response to a parliamentary question.

He said the CPIB has completed its investigation into Iswaran and the matter was before the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

The AGC has the prosecutorial discretion to decide whether a person is charged and the charge on which he is prosecuted.

Iswaran was elected into Parliament in 1997 as an MP for West Coast GRC, where he has served for the last 26 years.

He was promoted to full minister in the Prime Minister’s Office in 2011, and has held ministerial positions in the ministries of education, home affairs, and communications and information.

Mr Ong was also arrested on July 11 as part of the corruption probe.