SAF servicemen in Exercise Wallaby accident rejoined unit

The 12 SAF servicemen who were taken to a hospital in Australia following an accident during Exercise Wallaby in Queensland on Sept 24 have received medical care.

They have also rejoined the unit, according to an announcement on The Singapore Army Facebook page on Sept 25.

Training has since resumed, “with emphasis on the need to maintain the safety distance, especially when driving in poor visibility”, it said.

On Sept 24, the 12 SAF servicemen were taken to hospital after a Hunter armoured fighting vehicle rear-ended another at about 7.40pm local time (5.40pm Singapore time) while moving back to base at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area during Exercise Wallaby.

Unveiled in 2019, the Hunter has a crew of three – the vehicle commander, gunner and driver – and can carry eight other soldiers.

Exercise Wallaby is the Singapore Armed Forces’ largest unilateral overseas exercise, with the Hunter taking part in the exercise for the first time. About 6,200 personnel are participating in Exercise Wallaby from Sept 8 to Nov 3.