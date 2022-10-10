 SBS Transit driver dies after bus crashes into tree in Hougang , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

SBS Transit driver dies after bus crashes into tree in Hougang

SBS Transit driver dies after bus crashes into tree in Hougang
Photos and a video circulating online show an SBS Transit bus with a smashed windscreen after it crashed into a tree.SCREENGRABS: SINGAPORE ROAD ACCIDENTS.COM / FACEBOOK
Chin Hui Shan
Oct 10, 2022 07:31 am

A 54-year-old bus driver died in a traffic accident in Hougang in the early hours of Sunday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 2.47am in Defu Avenue 1 towards Hougang Avenue 3.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its officers extricated the driver who was trapped in the seat and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Photos and a video circulating online show an SBS Transit bus with a smashed windscreen after it crashed into a tree.

Bus operator SBS Transit said the man was driving the empty employees' bus to the Hougang Depot at 2.40am when it lost control and hit a tree outside the bus depot.

"We are deeply saddened by his passing and have extended our heartfelt condolences to his family. We are in close contact with them during this very difficult time and will render all support needed," said SBS Transit vice-president for customer experience and communications Grace Wu.

The boy was said to have kicked the table, tipping his baby chair over.
World

Toddler in M'sia dies after falling from baby chair in restaurant

Related Stories

Stadium disaster tarnishes Indonesia's sporting ambitions

17 children among the 125 dead in Indonesia soccer stampede

SMRT bus hits 74-year-old pedestrian in Sengkang, driver arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
2 dead and 8 injured after car crashes into bus in Woodlands
Elderly woman killed in bus accident in Tiong Bahru

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTSBUSES