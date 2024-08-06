Scoot to launch flights to Kertajati and Melaka

Scoot will fly to Kertajati twice a week from Sept 28, and to Melaka five times each week from Oct 23.

Budget airline Scoot will take off to Kertajati in Indonesia from September and Melaka in Malaysia from October on its new Embraer regional jets.

It will fly the Embraer E190-E2 planes to Kertajati twice a week from Sept 28, and to Melaka five times each week from Oct 23, Scoot said in a statement on Aug 6.

The new services will start after Scoot receives its third and fourth Embraer aircraft in September and October.

These flights to Kertajati and Melaka will be available for booking from Aug 6 via the airline’s website and app, and progressively through other sales channels.

Scoot, the low-cost arm of national carrier Singapore Airlines, said the Embraer E190-E2 jets will also be deployed on existing routes, such as to Pekanbaru in Indonesia twice a week from October.

It will also operate the aircraft to Balikpapan and Makassar in Indonesia four times a week from October.

From November, the jets will serve Davao in the Philippines nine times weekly – up from the current seven times a week with its Airbus A321neo jets. The Embraer planes will from December serve Vientiane, the capital of Laos, four times each week – up from thrice a week now with its Airbus A320 planes.

Scoot’s announcement on Aug 6 comes on the back of its addition of daily flights to Subang Airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, that are slated to start from September, operated by its Airbus A320 aircraft.

With these changes, the carrier said it will operate 78 weekly flights to Indonesia and 115 weekly flights to Malaysia by October. It will run 37 weekly flights to the Philippines by November.

Scoot said this means it will serve 72 destinations worldwide, providing more direct links to cities across South-east Asia.

At present, the airline flies its Embraer jets to Krabi, Hat Yai and Koh Samui in Thailand, and Miri, Kuantan and Sibu in Malaysia.