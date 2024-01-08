Seletar Link Flyover to open on Jan 22

The new connection will provide an alternate route for motorists travelling from Punggol Town to CTE or SLE.

The new flyover will provide a new connection between Seletar Link and Tampines Expressway.

A new road bridge called Seletar Link Flyover will open on Jan 22, catering to the expected traffic increase in some parts of Punggol due to new developments.

The new flyover – which opens at 2pm – will provide a new connection between Seletar Link and Tampines Expressway, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Jan 8.

This means it will be accessible from the Central Expressway (CTE), Seletar Expressway (SLE), Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and Pan-Island Expressway. Construction for the bridge began in the third quarter of 2017, LTA said.

Additionally, the flyover will support the upcoming rise in traffic due to new developments in Punggol Town and Pulau Punggol Timor. It will also help to provide a connection to developments in Sengkang Town when the new Sengkang West Drive is completed.

The new connection spans an approximate length of 1.05km and will provide an alternate route for motorists travelling from Punggol Town to the CTE or SLE.

It will also enhance connectivity for industrial developments on Pulau Punggol Timor, serving as a more direct route for vehicles heading to the CTE or SLE, added LTA.

“In preparation for the flyover’s opening, informational and directional traffic signs will be put up to inform motorists.

“Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and to follow traffic signs on site to help them get to their destinations,” LTA said.