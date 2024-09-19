Sengkang LRT upgrading: Only one-way trains on Sept 28-29

Trains on the Sengkang LRT line will operate in only one direction for both the East and West loops on Sept 28 and 29 to facilitate the upgrading of the Sengkang LRT station to improve passenger flow there.

Regular LRT train service will resume on Sept 30, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Sept 19 on Facebook.

From Sept 30, after the upgrading, passengers at the Sengkang station can board trains at dedicated locations for each of the four Sengkang LRT routes.

Opened in 2003, the Sengkang LRT line has 14 stations, with trains plying the East and West loops in both directions. Hence, there are four routes in all, with the Sengkang station acting as the interchange.

Currently, trains stop at only two locations at Sengkang LRT station, one on each of the station’s two platforms.

Each location serves both loops, so passengers have to check overhead signs to know which route the departing train will take.

With the upgrade, trains will stop at two different locations on each platform, instead of one, which means each of the four LRT routes will have a dedicated boarding location.

In a Facebook post on Sept 19, transport operator SBS Transit, which runs the Sengkang LRT line, said this will increase convenience for passengers.

While the upgrading work is being carried out over the weekend of Sept 28, trains on the Sengkang East Loop will run only in the direction of Ranggung station and trains on the Sengkang West Loop will run only in the direction of Renjong station.

LTA previously said the Sengkang LRT station renovation, which began in March, includes replacing the existing fixed safety barriers there.

In addition, system hardware fitted on the track is being upgraded so that the trains will stop at the correct positions at the station. New signs and queue markings will guide passengers.

The station modifications are part of a larger renewal project that includes expanding Sengkang Depot by 2027, under a contract valued at around $157 million.

LTA has also ordered 25 new two-carriage trains for the Sengkang-Punggol LRT system that will be delivered from 2024. They replace the existing one-car LRT trains and some of the existing two-car trains.