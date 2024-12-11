Jurong residents accuse man of pouring urine in corridor, on laundry

Residents of Block 823 Jurong West Street 81 seem to have the same problem – a 60-year-old man living on the ninth storey.

Mr Huang, 52, told Shin Min Daily News that the man had been pouring what he believed was urine on the plants at the foot of the block or even down the block from a high floor and a strong smell would waft through the block.

Two other neighbours recently found urine in the corridor at the end of November.

Just last week, Mr Huang detected traces of urine in the corridor outside his unit and even on the clothes he had hung out to dry.

"The man lives at the other end of the stretch. I saw a figure flash by quickly but no one answered the door when the police arrived. I heard he had received warnings from the authorities before," said Mr Huang.

Although the man lives on the ninth storey, residents living on levels two to eight said they had encountered traces of urine in their corridors. Some of them filed police reports and complained to the Town Council.

"It started three or four months ago. It smelt like urine and the whole corridor stank. I called the police and asked the Town Council to help with the clean-up," said 50-year-old resident Alfie.

When reporters visited the man's unit, a male youth answered the door. The youth said he was living there with his father and uncle, and denied knowledge of his father spilling anything outside the flat.

The flat as well as the corridor outside the unit were observed to be filled with belongings. There was also a large kettle containing yellow liquid on the floor in the corridor.

West Coast Town Council said that although the identity of the person involved was still unknown, the authorities took the matter seriously and had taken immediate action to clean up the affected areas.

The case has been handed over to the National Environment Agency for investigation and follow-up.