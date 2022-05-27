Sentosa to be rejuvenated, with three projects set for completion next year

Visitors can participate in sports workshops, such as riding aqua bikes, or stay overnight in a glamping tent on Palawan Beach.

After a muted two years, Sentosa is set to be revitalised, with three projects nearing completion.

Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa Singapore, multi-sensory walkway SensoryScape and lifestyle and entertainment precinct Palawan Sands are slated to open next year.

"For the last two years, everything had slowed down on the business front, but we took the opportunity to spruce up. Next year, (Sentosa) will unveil many things - it is quite timely with the recovery (from the Covid-19 pandemic)," said Mr Chew Tiong Heng, divisional director of business and experience development at Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).

"By 2024, we will be fully ready to show a new Sentosa."

The Raffles resort is located adjacent to Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa and will feature villas, each with a private swimming pool.

SensoryScape, which will be ready at the end of next year, is a project under the Sentosa-Brani masterplan, and is a linkway which connects Resorts World Sentosa to the island's beaches.

Palawan Sands, owned by the Shangri-La Group, will house facilities such as an electric go-kart circuit, a mini-golf course and two beach clubs. It is scheduled to open in the second quarter of next year.

Mr Chew said: "Events and programmes are very important for Sentosa - they give the whole island soul. We're delighted that regulations now allow us to do events of a larger scale."

One such event is wellness festival Zentosa Fest from June 3 to 30.

Organised jointly by SDC, Singapore Tourism Board and other partners, it is part of the inaugural Wellness Festival Singapore and Sentosa's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Zentosa Fest is aligned with changing travel agendas, as more individuals are prioritising achieving wellness and mental well-being, said Mr Chew at the festival's media preview on Thursday (May 26).

He added: "Sentosa is very well positioned - a large part of the island is filled with greenery and lush rainforest, with a stretch of pristine beachfront. This allows us to easily curate a wellness experience unique to Sentosa."

One of Zentosa Fest's key features is the Zentosa Festival Village where wellness classes, sports workshops and outdoor music performances will be held. The beachfront festival village, located at Palawan Green, will be open from June 3 to June 19.

Visitors will also be able to try their hand at arts programmes, organised in collaboration with the National Arts Council, such as mural painting and designing art boards.

Most workshops and activities at the festival are priced at $5, and selected offerings such as talks and masterclasses by wellness experts are free of charge.

Visitors can stay overnight at Palawan Beach, in a tent which can house two to four people, which costs $388 a night from Sunday to Wednesday, and $588 a night from Thursday to Saturday.

Business establishments across Sentosa have also partnered with SDC.

For instance, Oasis Resort Sentosa hotel will be offering a day pass which allows guests to enjoy activities such as tea appreciation and balm making workshops.

To find out more about Zentosa Fest and register for the activities, visit their website.