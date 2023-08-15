 Serangoon North mosque temporarily suspends over-the-counter zakat after suspicious transactions detected, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Serangoon North mosque temporarily suspends over-the-counter zakat after suspicious transactions detected

Muis detected suspicious zakat transactions involving cash payments by members of the public at Masjid Al-Istiqamah during a regular check.PHOTO: MASJID AL-ISTIQAMAH/FACEBOOK
Anjali Raguraman Correspondent
Aug 15, 2023 03:29 pm

A mosque in Serangoon North Avenue 2 has temporarily suspended all over-the-counter zakat collections, including those in cash.

This was after the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) detected suspicious zakat - or tithe - transactions involving cash payments by members of the public at Masjid Al-Istiqamah during a regular check.

In a statement on Tuesday, Muis said that jemaah - or members of the congregation - who wish to fulfil their zakat may do so digitally via the SalamSG Pay self-service kiosk located at the mosque, or online via www.zakat.sg.

Those who wish to fulfil their zakat via cash over the counter may consider going to other mosques in the vicinity such as Masjid Muhajirin in Toa Payoh; Masjid Al-Muttaqin in Ang Mo Kio; or Masjid En-Naeem in Hougang.

Muis said that a police report has been made, adding: “Muis wishes to reiterate that the zakat system is robust and is able to detect discrepancies which indicate possible wrongdoings.

“Our zakat officers and supervisors also undergo several training sessions to be fully equipped with the right skills to operate the system and be familiarised with the standard operating procedures when dealing with digital and cash transactions from the public.”

Investigations into the man began after the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore made a police report against him on Aug 24, 2021.
Man to be charged with teaching doctrine against Muslim law

Pending the outcome of the police investigation, the religious body said it will review the current standard operating procedures, and if necessary, implement additional measures to further strengthen the zakat system and processes.

MuispoliceSINGAPORE RELIGION