SFA issues warning over weight-loss coffee product

KetoDiet Coffee is marketed as a weight-loss product, claiming to boost energy and break down fat instantly.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on June 28 advised people not to buy or consume a coffee product from Malaysia that is marketed for weight loss, after it was found to contain a banned substance.

KetoDiet Coffee claims to boost energy and break down fat instantly, the agency said.

SFA said it detected the banned substance, sibutramine, in the product that is sold on local e-commerce platforms.

Sibutramine, a prescription-only weight-loss medicine, has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke associated with its use.

Other serious health consequences include heart problems and central nervous system disorders, such as psychosis and hallucinations.

There have also been reports of seizures, SFA added. It has worked with e-commerce platforms to remove the KetoDiet Coffee listings and issued warnings to sellers to stop offering the product with immediate effect.

“Consumers are advised not to purchase or consume the product,” it said. “Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.”

People should be mindful of the “risks associated with consuming food bought from unknown or unverified sources and are advised to seek more information before making any purchase”.

SFA said it “will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies unsafe food products that are adulterated with banned substances or potent ingredients”.

It is an offence to sell unsafe food in Singapore.

If convicted, individuals may be fined up to $5,000.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, offenders may face a higher fine of $10,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.