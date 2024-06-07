SFA recalling more batches of roasted walnut from China

Those who have eaten the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

The authorities are recalling additional batches of walnuts from China after food additive acesulfame-K was found above permitted levels.

The affected product, Xiyuguoyuan Xinjiang Paper Roasted Walnut, also contained another type of food additive called cyclamate, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on June 6.

The 500g and 1kg products were produced on March 24, 2024 and March 25, 2024, respectively.

SFA has directed the importer, Hong Xin Da, to recall the affected products.

The recall is ongoing.

SFA had ordered a recall for the same products earlier on May 24.

Both cyclamate and acesulfame-K are permitted food additives that are used as artificial sweeteners and are approved for use in certain food products, such as soft drinks and canned fruits.

However, the use of cyclamate is currently not allowed in walnuts as well as other nuts and seeds products.

The use of acesulfame-K is allowed for use in nuts and seeds products, but permitted up to a maximum limit as stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.

While there are no immediate health risks from consuming walnuts and other nuts and seeds products with cyclamate and acesulfame-K, prolonged excessive consumption of both sweeteners is not advisable.

As part of a precautionary measure, SFA said it is currently conducting proactive sampling and testing of nuts and seeds products in Singapore and will order recalls of affected products found containing both non-permitted or exceeding levels of sweeteners.

Those who have eaten the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. For enquiries, consumers may contact their point of purchase, advised the food agency.