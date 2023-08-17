SFA looking into case of man finding bug in Crave nasi lemak from Bedok Mall

A man was bugged to find that he got more than what he asked for in his nasi lemak: A dead insect.

Facebook user Hayden Goh said he purchased two packets of Crave nasi lemak from its Bedok Mall outlet on Monday (Aug 14), at around 7.40pm.

The bergedil in one packet came with a bug.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Goh shared a video and a photo of the insect on the fried potato patty, which appears to have been eaten halfway.

Many netizens in the comments section were sympathetic towards Goh and recounted their own similar experiences with Crave.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) told Stomp in response to queries that it is is looking into the matter.

SFA said in a statement on Wednesday: "Food safety is a joint responsibility.

"While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

"Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via the online feedback form.

"SFA takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices. As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained."

Stomp has contacted Crave for more info.