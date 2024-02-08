SFA recalls seafood roll from Vietnam

Egg was found in Li Chuan’s Seafood Roll (750g) but was not stated on its packaging.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of a brand of seafood rolls from Vietnam after checks found that it contained an undeclared egg allergen.

Egg was found in Li Chuan’s Seafood Roll (750g) but was not stated on its packaging, SFA said in a release on Feb 8.

As egg is an allergen, SFA said it has directed the importer, Li Chuan Food Products, to recall the affected batch of seafood rolls.

The recall is under way.

Allergen in food can cause an allergic reaction in people who are sensitive to it.

Under Singapore’s food regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies, said SFA.

“All ingredients in pre-packed food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present,” it added.

Generally, eggs do not pose a food safety issue to people, except for those who are intolerant of or allergic to them, SFA said.

Consumers who bought the seafood rolls and are intolerant of or allergic to eggs should not eat them.

If they have consumed the rolls, they should seek medical advice if they are worried about their health, SFA said.

Consumers can contact their point of purchase for more information.