Rat found on table at Orchard Central Don Don Donki

Far East Organization did not confirm if the rat was caught or if it ran away.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is investigating after a rat was seen on a table at Don Don Donki in Orchard Central in the afternoon of July 14.

Eyewitness Fion Khoo told The Straits Times that she and her husband were strolling past the dining area of the Japanese grocery store at around 1.30pm when they noticed a group of people crowding around a table.

They walked towards the crowd and saw a rat sitting very still on top of the table.

“A few people around us thought it was a toy at first,” said the 40-year-old administration executive. “I felt slightly disgusted looking at it, since it’s on a table meant for eating at.”

She proceeded to inform employees of the store about the rat, before leaving the scene.

“When we passed by again around 30 minutes later, there were customers dining at the table,” added Ms Khoo.

In response to queries from ST, director of retail business group at Far East Organization Deborah Tan said the mall was notified by employees on duty about the rat in a tenanted area at Basement 2 at around 2.20pm on July 14.

“Action was taken immediately to ensure the affected area was deep cleaned and sanitised,” said Ms Tan.

“We will continue to work closely with all tenants in the mall to reinforce the importance of concerted effort and regular pest control.”

Far East Organization did not confirm if the rat was caught or if it ran away. ST has contacted Don Don Donki for more information.

SFA told ST on July 17 that it is looking into the matter.

The agency said while it puts in place and enforces regulatory measures, food operators must also adhere to good food hygiene and preparation practices, and ensure that its premises are clean and well-maintained.

Anyone who comes across potentially errant food operators should report it via SFA’s online feedback form, said the agency.