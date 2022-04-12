SFA widens recall of Kinder chocolate products over salmonella concerns

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has widened a recall of Kinder products from the market here over concerns about salmonella contamination.

In an update on Tuesday (April 12), it said the items are Kinder Schokobons (all pack sizes with all expiry dates), Kinder Surprise Maxi (100g packs with all expiry dates), Kinder Mini Eggs (75g packs with all expiry dates) and Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (150g packs with all expiry dates).

All the affected batches are made in Belgium.

This follows a new recall alert issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

Kinder products in several countries, including the United States and Britain, have also been hit by product recalls owing to similar concerns.

Salmonella can cause food-borne illnesses including fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

SFA has directed five importers - Kaimay Trading, Heinemann Asia Pacific, Focus Network Agencies (Singapore), Walluco and Le Petit Depot - to recall the items.

People who have consumed the products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, it added.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase or importers for inquiries.

On Wednesday (April 6), SFA issued a product recall for batches of Kinder Surprise eggs which have a best-before date of between July 11 and Oct 7 this year.

SFA on Friday (April 8) extended the recall to three more products by Kinder - Kinder Mini Eggs (75g), Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (150g) and Kinder Surprise Maxi (100g) - with specific expiry dates for each item.

Kinder chocolates are made by Italian confectionery group Ferrero.

The recall is ongoing.