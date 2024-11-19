Smoof Acai Sorbet Pure recalled due to undeclared milk allergen

Milk was detected in Smoof Acai Sorbet Pure, imported from Brazil by Smoof, and not listed on the product label.

A sorbet product from Brazil has been recalled after it was found to contain milk, an allergen not declared on its packaging.

In a statement on Nov 19, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it has directed importer Smoof to recall the Smoof Acai Sorbet Pure. The product has the best before date of July 17, 2025. The recall is ongoing.

Sorbet, a frozen dessert typically made with fruit juice, water, and sugar, is usually dairy-free.

While milk, which is a dairy product, does not pose a food safety issue to most consumers, people who are sensitive to it may develop allergic reactions after consuming the product.

Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, food items containing allergens or ingredients that may cause hypersensitivity must have these clearly declared on their packaging to protect consumers with food allergies.