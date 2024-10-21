Ship ablaze in Johor Straits; all crew members accounted for

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the blaze at about 10.30am.

All crew members aboard a vessel anchored in the East Johor Straits that caught fire on Oct 21 are safe and accounted for.

In a Facebook post on the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the blaze at about 10.30am.

Three SCDF marine firefighting and rescue vessels, and about 30 marine firefighting specialists from Brani Marine Fire Station and West Coast Marine Fire Station were deployed to the blaze.

Upon arriving at the scene, SCDF used a water monitor to cool the exterior of the vessel.

Known as boundary cooling, the process helps to reduce the temperature of the vessel’s metal structure.

The firefighting operation is ongoing and all crew members of the affected vessel are accounted for, SCDF added.

The number of crew members who were on board the blazing vessel and the cause of fire are unknown.

ST has contacted SCDF and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore for more information.