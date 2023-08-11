Shop charges customers 20 cents for cashless transactions, netizens up in arms

A customer took to social media recently to highlight an unnamed shop that apparentl charged 20 cents for every cashless transaction.

Facebook user Nur Azah posted on the Complaint Singapore page on Aug 9 to share her confusion over the matter, questioning if she should also report the shop for unfair business practices.

In an attached photo, she revealed that the shop had put up a QR code allowing customers to pay via their bank applications.

However, they would have to fork out an additional 20 cents to do so.

“Paynow is free of charge, why do I have to pay (extra)? Don't they get grants for going cashless?” she wrote.

Most comments agreed with the post. One user said that as a business owner herself, she does not have to pay any service charge for enabling cashless transactions through QR code payment.

There were a few, however, that pointed out that the additional cost could come about from providing a scanner or printer to facilitate the transaction.