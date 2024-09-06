Woman orders 19 items, forges payment receipt for $272.20

The woman ordered 19 items at the cafe in East Coast.

A woman tried to get a free meal at Breakfast Grill, a cafe in East Coast, on Aug 30.

The cafe owner said the woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, ordered 19 items on the menu when she visited the cafe at 5.30pm.

She ordered chicken wings, mushroom soup, pasta, multiple drinks and bowls of desserts, Ms Liang told Shin Min Daily News.

The woman spent more than an hour enjoying her meal and went to the cashier counter to make payment for the the bill that amounted to $272.20.

She scanned the PayNow QR code printed on a paper stuck to the counter, fiddled with her phone and flashed the payment receipt to the cashier before leaving immediately.

"The cashier kept refreshing the account statement but did not see the woman's payment on it after five minutes," said Ms Liang, 26.

"He immediately called me and asked me to check my account."

She called the police and uploaded her closed circuit television footage on TikTok.

"From the CCTV footage, I could see the woman standing at the counter for more than two minutes, constantly zooming in on something on her phone and typing. I suspected she was forging the screenshots.

"We have been in business for three years and this is the first time we have encountered such an incident. We didn't expect anyone to cheat us. After all, we have customers who really order many dishes, so we didn't suspect anything."

Netizens shared the woman's identity and Ms Liang contacted her on Instagram.

"She called me right away and apologised. She admitted that she had forged the transfer receipt on the spot," said Ms Liang, adding that the woman explained that she was going through a hard time and paid her the full amount immediately.

The cafe has since removed the QR code printout.