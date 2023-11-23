 Simonboy buys diamond Rolex for girlfriend to thank her for supporting him when he ‘had nothing’, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Simonboy buys diamond Rolex for girlfriend to thank her for supporting him when he ‘had nothing’

Simonboy buys diamond Rolex for girlfriend to thank her for supporting him when he ‘had nothing’
Content creator Simonboy paid tribute to his girlfriend in a sweet post on Instagram that showed her wearing the watch.PHOTOS: SIMONBOYYYYYYY/INSTAGRAM
Nov 23, 2023 03:47 pm

Content creator Simon Khung (better known as Simonboy) is a former drug addict who has turned his life around. 

And his girlfriend, Chloe Eong, has played a large part in his success.

She supported him before his social media career took off, and even lent him money to start his clothing brand, Chance.

Now that the 36-year-old has done well for himself — Mr Khung also set up marketing and creator agency Peace Street Productions — he is eager to show his gratitude towards Ms Eong.

He penned a tribute to her on his Instagram account on Nov 20 and gave her a diamond Rolex watch to thank her for standing by him through thick and thin.

“When I have only $50, you were with me,” he started his post.

Shila Amzah made her name in the regional scene after she won the Chinese reality television singing competition Asian Wave in 2012.
Music

Shila Amzah is ‘burned out’, unsure about career

Related Stories

NTU student posts touchy content online, but is unafraid of criticism

Selena Gomez, most-followed woman on Instagram, takes indefinite social media hiatus

Hong Kong star Stephen Chow reunites with CJ7 son, actress Xu Jiao

He tagged Ms Eong (aka simongirl) in the post, which had pictures of her wearing the luxury timepiece and the couple posing together outside the watch shop, Royal Crown Watches, at People’s Park Complex.

Mr Khung said that half of what he has belongs to Ms Eong.

“I made a promise to you before. When I had nothing and you were there supporting me. When I have something, you will own half of it.”

He also promised that they would reap the rewards of their hard work together.

In the comments, Mr Khung’s friends and followers showed their support for the couple. Mediacorp actor Ben Yeo even called their story a “fairy tale”.

Another friend, comedian Mayiduo, had something more playful to say: “Bro remember we met at s11 coffee shop when you only had $46?”

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

instagramsocial medialuxury watchdiamond