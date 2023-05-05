 Singapore Pools outlets to close for half day on May 9 to let staff volunteer at community event, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Singapore Pools outlets to close for half day on May 9 to let staff volunteer at community event

Singapore Pools outlets to close for half day on May 9 to let staff volunteer at community event
The branches will be closed from 8am to 3pm on May 9.PHOTO: ST FILE
Isabelle Liew
May 05, 2023 09:52 am

All Singapore Pools branches will be closed on May 9 for half a day so its employees can volunteer at a community event.

The branches will be closed from 8am to 3pm. Authorised retail outlets, Livewire venues and online account services will not be affected, the betting operator said on Friday.

Some 340 employees have volunteered to help out at the Singapore Pools Community Day 2023, where beneficiaries from social service agencies get to “enjoy a day out at Gardens by the Bay with games and engagement activities”.

The nearly 300 beneficiaries can interact with augmented reality elements along walking trails.

The statement said: “Using augmented reality, Singapore Pools hopes to continue supporting the Digital for Life movement, to excite participants – especially seniors – with the possibilities brought about by technology and encourage them to continue advancing on the digital journey.”

The event, which will be attended by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, coincides with Singapore Pools’ 55th anniversary.

Sums wagered on lotteries and sports increased after Singapore started lifting the Covid-19 restrictions.
Singapore

$9.2b spent on 4-D, Toto, sports bets last financial year

Related Stories

All hail the Queen of 4D: Woman turns $20,000 worth of lottery tickets into ball gown

Revealed - the luckiest number 4 Toto

Two winners for Toto draw, each gets $5.36m

It will be the second time that it will close its outlets for half a day on a regular day of operations for a community programme, it added.

Singapore Pools chief executive Lam Chee Weng said it hopes to bring fun and the outdoors to the beneficiaries from social service agencies such as Society for the Aged Sick, National Kidney Foundation and Loving Heart, among others.

“At Singapore Pools, contributing to society is core to our purpose and volunteering has been a big part of our corporate culture.”

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SINGAPORE POOLSCOMMUNITY ISSUES