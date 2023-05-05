Singapore Pools outlets to close for half day on May 9 to let staff volunteer at community event

The branches will be closed from 8am to 3pm on May 9.

All Singapore Pools branches will be closed on May 9 for half a day so its employees can volunteer at a community event.

The branches will be closed from 8am to 3pm. Authorised retail outlets, Livewire venues and online account services will not be affected, the betting operator said on Friday.

Some 340 employees have volunteered to help out at the Singapore Pools Community Day 2023, where beneficiaries from social service agencies get to “enjoy a day out at Gardens by the Bay with games and engagement activities”.

The nearly 300 beneficiaries can interact with augmented reality elements along walking trails.

The statement said: “Using augmented reality, Singapore Pools hopes to continue supporting the Digital for Life movement, to excite participants – especially seniors – with the possibilities brought about by technology and encourage them to continue advancing on the digital journey.”

The event, which will be attended by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, coincides with Singapore Pools’ 55th anniversary.

It will be the second time that it will close its outlets for half a day on a regular day of operations for a community programme, it added.

Singapore Pools chief executive Lam Chee Weng said it hopes to bring fun and the outdoors to the beneficiaries from social service agencies such as Society for the Aged Sick, National Kidney Foundation and Loving Heart, among others.

“At Singapore Pools, contributing to society is core to our purpose and volunteering has been a big part of our corporate culture.”