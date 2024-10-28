 Singapore-Tokyo SQ flight diverted due to cracked windshield, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore-Tokyo SQ flight diverted due to cracked windshield

There were 249 passengers and 17 crew members on board the Boeing 777-300ER.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Rhea Yasmine for The Straits Times
Oct 28, 2024 03:51 pm

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight that was headed to Tokyo on Oct 27 was diverted to Taipei, after a cracked windshield that occurred mid-flight.

An SIA spokesperson said flight SQ636 “landed uneventfully” at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport at around 4am on Oct 28.

There were 249 passengers and 17 crew members on board the Boeing 777-300ER.

“Hotel accommodation was arranged for the affected customers where necessary,” said the SIA spokesperson.

The flight had departed from Changi Airport at 11.16pm on Oct 27, and was scheduled to land at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport at 6.20am on Oct 28, according to FlightRadar24.

The flight, which has been renumbered to SQ9876, will depart Taipei for Haneda on Oct 28 at 8.30pm.

“SIA sincerely apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority.”

